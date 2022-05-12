Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 14:19 IST
Cottonseed oil cake
  • Country:
  • India

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 23 to Rs 2,878 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 23 or 0.79 percent to Rs 2,878 per quintal with an open interest of 31,480 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

