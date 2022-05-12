Biggest Challenges BTC is Facing today

We know this coin to be among the oldest and biggest valued digital currencies globally. As per reports, the current market cap for this coin is around 825 B USD, which is huge money. However, we see this coin and others face tough challenges before. Some of these issues are known to all, but others remain under different categories. These include moral, technological, political, and social impacts. We see this digital coin facing all these issues. If you are dealing with this coin, you need to know them all. It will help understand the forthcoming ideas about the same and offer some of the best solutions. Quantum AI can provide you with thorough information on bitcoin trading.

Volatility

One of the critical issues with this coin is incredibly volatile. As per experts, the price of the BTC currency can reach as high as possible, going to millions in a few years from now. Some even say that they can even fall to zero. The surrounding environment has made the coin very extreme for many more investors, and people feel that the price will rise even more if it is seen falling in a big way. The challenge goes on a similar note to other coins, which further makes the price and other trends in the market for digital currencies very much unpredictable.

Cybertheft

The next challenge that comes before the coin is cyber theft. Many more guidelines are found in making the currency incredible to steal but at the same time can take benefits of this system that would demand intricate knowledge regarding the working system of the digital currency. Many more reports suggest that many buyers will lose their investment when exchanging it and losing the mining option. Several reports further suggest many more buyers that fail their assets on mining and exchange losses. Also, the hackers are smart enough to hack the exchanges, provided they feel that they used a smart wallet.

The absence of self-regulation

As we know, there is no accountability when we talk about the digital coin. It becomes challenging to regulate market behavior entirely without relying on financial incentives. It can cause severe issues, including smart contracts plaguing the market and scammers who produce false investment options for crowdfunding and run several other crowdfunding options. They can quickly run without adding any money or linking to any outcome. If Bitcoin is not regulated internally, you can find too many buyers that can soon lose confidence. If you find Bitcoin not getting regulated internally, many more buyers will lose the faith to put their money in this venture.

Tax issues

We know that digital currencies like BTC are not tangible assets, and this means that these should follow the capital gain taxes. If an investor is buying at a low price and selling the digital currency at a higher price, the difference in amount is subject to tax. Every time you find the investors buying something with the coin, it will become a taxable event. Thus this issue has to be kept in mind when we talk about BTC, as it comes as a challenge to everyone.

Scalability

These remain highly invasive and go for uncontrolled growth. These usually overshadow the plant and then kill them in the process. The next issue that comes in the form of a challenge is scalability. You can find the underlying technology reaching behind BTC is Blockchain. It confines the information found in all the blocks to one MB of data. The increased number of transactions brings more difficulty in the network that can help face the records and add the results with severe processing delays.

Minimal mainstream adoption

Over the years, we have seen that buying and selling digital currencies like BTC has become very easy. Yet, you can find too many issues here since it has not become user-friendly, which further helps move the mainstream adoption. For example, if anyone is keen on buying the currency, they have to open an account on the exchanges like Coinbase. You then have to link to your account and wait for a few days to see the transaction. In this way, it becomes a challenge to all.

