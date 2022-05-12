Brother of Lebanon c.bank governor released on $3.7m bail - two judicial sources

Raja Salameh, the brother of Lebanon's central bank governor, has been released on released on bail of 100 billion Lebanese pounds, or around $3.7 million at the market exchange rate, two judicial sources told Reuters.

Salameh was arrested on March 17 and charged with complicity in illicit enrichment by his brother, Riad, who was subsequently charged with illicit enrichment.

Both have denied the charges against them.

