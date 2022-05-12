Left Menu

Brother of Lebanon c.bank governor released on $3.7m bail - two judicial sources

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-05-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 14:30 IST
Brother of Lebanon c.bank governor released on $3.7m bail - two judicial sources
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Raja Salameh, the brother of Lebanon's central bank governor, has been released on released on bail of 100 billion Lebanese pounds, or around $3.7 million at the market exchange rate, two judicial sources told Reuters.

Salameh was arrested on March 17 and charged with complicity in illicit enrichment by his brother, Riad, who was subsequently charged with illicit enrichment.

Both have denied the charges against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022