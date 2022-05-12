EU says gas supply not at risk from Ukraine transit issue, blames Moscow

Ukraine's announcement on Tuesday that it would suspend the flow of gas through a transit point bringing Russian fuel to Europe does not present a gas supply issue, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"While these developments may have an impact on part of the gas transit to the EU, they do not bring about any immediate security of supply issue for the EU," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that Ukraine's inability to operate the Novopskov gas compressor station was a result of actions by Russia.

"Ukraine has been a reliable transit partner for many years," the spokesperson said.

