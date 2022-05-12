Pilgrimage tourism back on track with 35 to 40 pc rise in passenger interest, find surveys

Passenger interest in travelling to places of religious significance has shown a 35-40 per cent increase in 2022 compared to last year, studies by travel aggregators have shown.

Online travel portal ixigo compared month-on-month trends based on queries on its apps and website. It showed that as of March 2022 there has been an increase in searches for religious places like Katra (83 per cent), Tirupati (73 per cent), Haridwar (36 per cent), Rishikesh (38 per cent), Rameswaram (34 per cent), Agra(29 per cent), Prayagraj (22 per cent) and Varanasi (14 per cent).

The trend is further amplified by the IRCTC launching religious circuit trains like the Ramayana Yatra Train Tours, the Buddhist Circuit trains, the Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra and the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra, among others.

However, absolute numbers were not available in the surveys. ''Pilgrimage tourism is back on track. Several pilgrimage schemes announced by the government that were halted in January during the Covid wave caused by Omicron, have resumed operations and are witnessing strong demand.

''Search queries for popular pilgrimage destinations like Rishikesh, Rameswaram and Haridwar have seen a month-on-month average increase of 35 to 40 per cent. The effective roll-out of booster doses is encouraging travel confidence, especially among senior citizens,'' citizens,'' said Aloke Bajpai, the group CEO and co-founder of ixigo.

Also, a study by ConfirmTkT has found a 35-40 per cent increase in queries for trains to religious destinations, as seen on its app and website in April this year compared to February 2021.

There has been a 47 per cent increase in queries for Rameswaram, a 36 per cent spike for Katra, 8 per cent for both Prayagraj and Varanasi, 30 per cent rise for Haridwar, 29 per cent for Rishikesh, and a 7 per cent rise in queries for Tirupati.

''Pilgrimage travel is on the rise. With restrictions ending and overall cases on the decline, demand for religious travel is bouncing back,'' said Dinesh Kumar Kotha, the co-founder and CEO of ConfirmTkT.

''Apart from the spiritual experience, pilgrimage tourism has also become more attractive for travellers for its peaceful and rejuvenating vacation offerings including yoga retreats and ayurvedic spas. Search queries for popular pilgrimage destinations like Rameswaram, Prayagraj and Haridwar have seen a year-on-year average increase of 35-40 per cent,'' he said.

