China to "strictly limit" unnecessary overseas travels by Chinese citizens to combat COVID
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:10 IST
- Country:
- China
China would "strictly limit" unnecessary travel outside the country by Chinese citizens as part of its COVID-19 response, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement on Thursday.
Officials should strictly prevent COVID outbreaks caused by illegal entry into China, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement