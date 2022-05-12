Finland's move to join NATO won't help stability and security in Europe: Kremlin
Finlands move to join NATO wont help stability and security in Europe, the Kremlin said on Thursday.Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer 830-mile land border with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russias response to the move would depend on what specific steps NATO will take to bring its infrastructure close to Russian borders.
Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) land border with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's response to the move would depend on what specific steps NATO will take to bring its infrastructure close to Russian borders. He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin already had ordered work out steps to strengthen the country's defenses in the west in response to NATO's expansion closer to Russian borders.
Previously, the Kremlin had warned of "military and political repercussions" if Sweden and Finland decide to join NATO. Should they apply, there will be an interim period lasting from when an application has been handed in until all 30 NATO members' parliaments have ratified it.
