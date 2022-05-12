Neuberg Diagnostics Expands its Footprint in Haryana with the Launch of a New Lab in Gurugram and Touchpoints in Different Regions of Haryana

Neuberg plans to open labs in Faridabad, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and other key cities of Haryana Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Neuberg Diagnostics, India’s one of the top 4 Path lab chains of Indian origin, with more than 150 labs and 2000+ touchpoints, today announced their expansion in Haryana, by launching own processing lab in Gurugram. Further to mark their path they are coming up with 10 express diagnostics labs and 100 touchpoints across Haryana. This latest expansion is well-aligned with Neuberg’s commitment to improving access to the best-in-class testing facilities at affordable cost and giving a fillip to employment opportunities in the region. The new lab in Gurugram and other upcoming diagnostic labs will be wholly owned by Neuberg while the 100 touchpoints will be set up in the own or franchisee business model. The new lab in Gurugram is equipped to conduct and process wide variety of tests. Additionally, Neuberg as a group is equipped to conduct futuristic tests such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, molecular biology, and digital pathology with advanced systems like NovaSeq 6000. This new lab is capable to process about 1000 samples in a day and deliver results within the given turnaround time which differs from test to test while maintaining the best-in-class quality. Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “At Neuberg, our strategic decisions are governed by our commitment to making state-of-the-art technology and new generation diagnostics accessible and affordable to all sections of society. With our new lab in Gurugram, we are one step closer to achieving our mission of access & affordable diagnostics for all sections of population. Along with routine testing, we also focus on next generation techniques aligning with the latest treatment concept of personalized medicine. Therefore, we also concentrate on providing quality testing with advanced techniques to predict the genetic probability of various diseases such as neurodegenerative disorders, heart disease, and cancer through genomics.” Shri. O. P Dhankar, President BJP Haryana and Former Cabinet Minister of Govt of Haryana, said, “The launch of Neuberg labs will allow us to boost healthcare facilities and a step ahead towards quality treatment because of their new age advanced testing process. This brings an excellent scope for people in Haryana to get access to quality healthcare with accurate diagnosis facilities. The aim is to produce strong outcomes in public health, hurdling India to one of the most advanced countries globally in terms of management of public health outbreaks.” At the launch event other eminent personalities like - Smt. Madhu Azad, Mayor Gurugram Corporation; Dr. Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram; Sh. Sudhir Singla, MLA, Gurugram; Sh. Rohan Jaitley, President DDCA; Dr. NPS Verma, IMA President; Dr. Sarika Verma, IMA Secretary; Dr. KS. Khokhar, Ex IMA State President, was present as the guest of honor. Neuberg will ensure a distinctive focus on advanced diagnostics at affordable costs, preventive diagnostics care, and a digital online presence to easy access & convenience in the state of Haryana. The company has already roped in MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador to create awareness for preventive care and early diagnosis to remain healthy. Currently, with more than 150 labs and 2000 plus touchpoints, Neuberg Diagnostics is present in India, the USA, the UAE, and South Africa. Neuberg is one of the top 4 diagnostics chains of Indian origin and has presence in almost all major cities and towns of the country with processing laboratories and/or sample collection facilities. PWR PWR

