Maha: Six booked for duping man of Rs 1.28 crore

In his complaint, the septuagenarian man alleged that he was wooed into joining their work of changing the tyres of cars owned of a prominent company and was promised lucrative returns, following which he paid money in several tranches over the past few years, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police have registered a case against six persons, including two brothers, for allegedly cheating a 71-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane city to the tune of Rs 1.28 crore on the pretext of involving him in their business, an official said on Thursday. In his complaint, the septuagenarian man alleged that he was wooed into joining their work of changing the tyres of cars owned of a prominent company and was promised lucrative returns, following which he paid money in several tranches over the past few years, he said. ''As per the complaint, the victim kept paying money to the accused since 2013 and when he neither got any returns nor the invested money, he finally approached the police, following which the FIR was registered,'' the official of Vartaknagar police station said.

The accused were identified as Satish Hariya, Viral Hariya, Manohar, Chandan Mourya, one accountant and another official of the company, police said, adding that they were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), 465, 468, 471 (all pertaining to forgery) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

