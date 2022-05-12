UK to conduct labour market review amid cost-of-living crisis

The British government said on Thursday it would conduct a review into the labour market to find ways to ensure workers benefit from Brexit, "Levelling Up" policies and Britain's net zero ambitions.

The government said the review would be led by minister Matt Warman and look into how the government can create a highly-skilled workforce that would lead to better wages and help tackle a cost-of-living crisis.

