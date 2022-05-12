UK names LSE academic Dhingra to Bank of England MPC
Swati Dhingra, an associate professor at the London School of Economics, will join the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee in August after the term of Michael Saunders ends, Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday.
Dhingra's academic focus is on international economics and applied microeconomics.
