Left Menu

Number of subscribers under PFRDA pension schemes up 23 pc to 5.23 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:41 IST
Number of subscribers under PFRDA pension schemes up 23 pc to 5.23 cr
  • Country:
  • India

The number of subscribers under the two flagship pension schemes of PFRDA increased nearly 23 per cent to over 5.23 crore by April-end 2022.

The subscriber base of the two schemes combined was 4.26 crore in April last year, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) data showed.

The flagship schemes -- National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) -- had total asset under management of Rs 7,38,765 crore at April-end 2022, rising by 25.25 per cent from the year-ago period.

''The number of subscribers in various schemes under NPS rose to 523.87 lakh by end-April 2022 from 426.75 lakh in April 2021 showing a year-on-year increase of 22.76 per cent,'' it said.

The number of subscribers under APY grew nearly 30 per cent to 3.65 crore by April this year.

The rest 1.58 crore subscribers belonged to various categories under NPS -- the pension scheme which mainly caters to the government sector and corporate sector employees.

APY is mainly targeted towards providing a social security benefit after retirement to those who work in the unorganised sector and form a large chunk of employment in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022