Screenguard your Skin: Modicare Limited Launches Blue Light Shield Range under its Color Cosmetics Brand, Urban Color London

Driven by technology, the new range is a first in the Indian Direct Selling Industry to offer a holistic regime that provides complete protection against Blue Light rays New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct selling companies, recently launched Blue Light Shield, a gender-neutral and efficacious skincare range to combat the harmful effects of Blue Light rays. Owing to the pandemic and the work-from-home culture, the average screen-time has significantly increased, raising concern over Blue Light ray’s adverse effects on the skin. Since it has the ability to penetrate deeper into the skin, excess exposure to Blue Light rays can lead to a number of skin concerns, including premature ageing and hyper-pigmentation. Urban Color London’s Blue Light Shield range leverages innovation and technology to offer the consumers a ‘Screenguard’ against the high energy Blue Light emitted from digital devices and provides modern day solution to the new-age skin concerns. The range comprises of a meticulously designed five-step regime - Gentle Face Wash, Resurfacing Gel Scrub, Deep Clean Coffee Masque, Reset Serum Oil and Moisturising Creme. The products have been formulated using Urban Color London’s proprietary technology that neutralises effects of Blue Light rays. The hero ingredient in the range is Carotolino* Active, a combination of Beta-Carotene, Carrot Root Extract and Carrot Seed Oil that unite in a perfect base to provide complete protection from Blue Light rays and promoting overall skin health. The range is 100% vegan, paraben & cruelty free and dermatologically tested. Announcing the launch, Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, “Our skin is constantly exposed to invisible Blue Light rays emitted from the several digital devices we use like smartphones, laptops, televisions, tablets etc. Most of us do not even know the implications of this. Blue Light tends to affect our skin's natural barrier function and accelerate signs of ageing. Keeping this in mind, we are launching Urban Color London’s Blue Light Shield range. This is one of the world’s best formulations. It draws its strength from our hero Carotolino* Active - a combination of Beta-Carotene, Carrot Root Extract and Carrot Seed Oil. It reduces oxidative stress and creates an all-day defensive barrier to Blue Light entry, thus promoting overall skin health and liveliness. The Urban Color London’s Blue Light shield system has been created to replenish skin's hydration and ward off the harmful effects of exposure to Blue Light emissions. Our world’s most advanced and patented product range helps to hydrates skin, repairs & protects skin from premature signs of ageing, loss of elasticity and dehydration caused by Blue Light exposure. Our range is the perfect solution for today’s larger usage of technology and helps to negate those effects. Our range is 100% clean, sustainably aligned, 100% vegan, dermatologically tested, paraben and cruelty free.” *Made In: USA and Switzerland The range encompassing a five-step regimen includes the following products: 1. Blue Light Shield Gentle Face Wash: Priced at INR 500/-, it is a gentle sulphate-free face wash that cleanses and detoxifies skin.

2. Blue Light Shield Resurfacing Gel Scrub: Priced at INR 550/-, the Resurfacing Gel Scrub comes with 100% natural cellulose charcoal beads that detox and resurface skin instantly.

3. Blue Light Shield Deep Clean Coffee Masque: Priced at INR 650/-, an enriching masque that deep cleans and removes excess oil while providing hydration and protection against Blue Light rays.

4. Blue Light Shield Reset Serum Oil: Priced at INR 550/-, light, easily absorbed non-greasy face serum oil that shields the skin from harmful Blue Light rays.

5. Blue Light Shield Moisturizing Crème: Priced at INR 650/-, the Moisturizing Crème hydrates, repairs & protects skin from harmful Blue Light ray exposure. All the products under the Blue Light Shield Skincare range are available across the country through Modicare consultants. About Modicare Modicare is one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. This year is even more special as Modicare celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India’s 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work® Institute for second consecutive year. Great Place to Work® Institute has also recognisedModicare Limited as one of the top companies among 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia, and among the Top-10 India’s Best Workplaces for Women in 2021. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry for the second consecutive year. Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,00,000+ new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 350 products, 725+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 12000+ Distribution Points and 55 ModicareCentres. For more information, please visit www.modicare.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india/?hl=en. PWR PWR

