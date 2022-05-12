Left Menu

Dalmia Cement draws up plan to invest Rs 2,600 crore in TN

Cement-maker Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has chalked out a Rs 2,600-crore investment plan spread over the next four years to take up expansion of its existing facilities and also set up new manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, a top official said on Thursday.The company would set up two greenfield grinding units with a capacity of producing two million tonne per annum each, regional director of the cement-maker Sunil Aggarwal said.We have identified land in Virudhunagar district.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:36 IST
Dalmia Cement draws up plan to invest Rs 2,600 crore in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Cement-maker Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has chalked out a Rs 2,600-crore investment plan spread over the next four years to take up expansion of its existing facilities and also set up new manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, a top official said on Thursday.

The company would set up two greenfield grinding units with a capacity of producing two million tonne per annum each, regional director of the cement-maker Sunil Aggarwal said.

''We have identified land in Virudhunagar district. It is a greenfield project. The capacity will be two million tonne per annum. For the second unit, we are looking at south of Chennai...,'' he told PTI.

To a query, he said the company expects to generate 500 new jobs in Virudhunagar with the setting up of the new unit and it would augment the existing facilities.

Aggarwal said the company would be required to spend around Rs 600-Rs 800 crore for the grinding unit in Virudhunagar in the first phase.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd currently has two manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu -- one in Tiruchirappalli and the other at Ariyalur, he said. Recently, for setting up the new units, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022