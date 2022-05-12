Left Menu

Industrial production grows 1.9 pc in March, 11.3 pc in 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:42 IST
Industrial production grows 1.9 pc in March, 11.3 pc in 2021-22
India's industrial production rose 1.9 per cent in March 2022, according to official data released on Thursday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 0.9 per cent in March 2022.

Mining output climbed 4 per cent, and power generation increased 6.1 per cent.

The IIP had grown by 24.2 per cent in March 2021.

During 2021-22, the IIP grew 11.3 per cent as against an 8.4 per cent contraction in 2020-21.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

