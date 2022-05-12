Candy Appliances Expands Presence in India Market; Launches a New Range of Air Conditioners

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The all-new Silent Forest Air Conditioners have an inbuilt self-clean technology that promotes clean air and healthy living indoors • Designed for India’s tropical heat climate, the ACs have high aesthetic and utilitarian value for the Indian household ​Candy, a leading European household appliance brand, today unveiled its brand-new Silent Forest air conditioner range, offering Indian consumers a stylish, energy efficient and cost-effective option to stay cool this summer. Designed for the forward-thinking Indian consumer, Candy aims to provide everyday solutions which simplify a user’s life with its smart, thoughtful, efficient and easy to use products. Available in three variations of 1 ton and 1.5 tons in 3 and 4 star ratings, the ACs reduce energy usage up to 40% while achieving optimal cooling even in extreme temperatures. Their advanced self-clean technology ensures that the trapped dust particles and dirt can be easily cleaned with the press of a button to give a complete indoor wet wash to ensure fresh, clean and healthy air flow.

Through its 75 years old European legacy, Candy has been offering products that simplify the lives of its consumers. With the new range of air conditioners, Candy offers optimal operational efficiency with high cost-effectiveness for the Indian consumers. The new range not only has 3 and 4 star energy ratings, but also helps in maintaining the desired temperature with less power consumption. The ACs have a long air throw of over 15 metres (~50 feet), enabling it to cool every corner of the room evenly and instantly. Furthermore, its turbo cooling facility ensures faster cooling within a few minutes even in extreme summer conditions.

On the launch, Mr. Vivek Chaudhary, Associate Director, Sales & Marketing, said, “We’re pleased to bring a versatile and energy efficient range of ACs this summer season for the new age Indian consumer. With the heatwave intensifying across India, air conditioners are no longer a luxury but have become a necessity. Candy’s ACs are a perfect fit for consumers looking to enhance their summer living through aesthetically appealing and technology backed appliances. These ACs provide not just effective cooling, but can also help consumers save on their electricity bills with higher star energy ratings.” Key features: • Self-clean technology: With today’s rising air pollution, threat of the novel coronavirus and an increase in the spread of diseases, clean and healthy air is a necessity. Candy ACs are enabled with its unique self-clean technology that cleans the residual dirt and bacteria which get deposited in the AC’s fans and air ducts, enabling you to get fresh and healthy air.

• Eco-friendly coolant: The new range of ACs also comes with an eco-friendly R-32 coolant which has a zero Ozone depletion potential and low global warming potential, making it a safe and sustainable AC to use.

Candy Appliances combines advanced technology and contemporary European designs. The company strives to offer excellent performance which enriches a consumer’s way of living. With a vision to provide a comprehensive range of consumer appliances and cater to the users who are keen to make their lifestyle simpler, efficient, inclusive, and fashionable, Candy appliances is the best fit.

About the AC: Available Capacities 1 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Star 3 Star 4 Star Special Price Rs. 27,990/- Rs. 31,990/- Rs. 33,490/- • No cost EMI: Up to 24 Months • Exchange: Exchange Value of up to Rs. 5,000/- About Candy Global Candy is an Italian brand that for over 75 years has been offering products that combine accessibility, innovation and ease of use with the aim of satisfying consumers and accompanying them in their everyday lives with smart solutions.

Candy has been part of Italian industrial history since 1945, when it launched the “Model 50”, the first washing machine for the family. Firmly positioned among Europe’s leading household appliance brands, Candy today offers a complete range of built-in and freestanding appliances with affordable and smart solutions for washing, cooking and storage. Thanks to its knowledge of consumers, in 2014 Candy developed “simply-Fi”, the first complete range of Wi-Fi appliances that can also be managed remotely, making connectivity a true feature of the brand’s personality.

Currently, Candy continues to come up with new ideas, solutions and products that are brilliant, smart and easy to use, with an accessible positioning and a constant Italian touch.

