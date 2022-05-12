UK PM Johnson says economic data is encouraging

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said economic data published on Thursday was encouraging and he told his ministers they needed to focus on a jobs-led recovery. "The most extraordinary thing about the way the country came back from the pandemic was the strength of the employment position...that is the single most important thing we need to focus on: a strong jobs-led recovery," Johnson said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

"I am encouraged by some of the growth figures I just saw this morning ... jobs, jobs, jobs is the answer." The data showed gross domestic product fell 0.1% in March from February. That left growth in the first three months at 0.8%, weaker than the Bank of England's 0.9% forecast and the 1.0% median forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

