Daily wager gagged, robbed in Gurugram

A daily wager was gagged and robbed of his belongings by two unidentified miscreants on the street of Shivaji Nagar locality here, police said on Thursday. The duo came from behind, gagged the victim and fled with cash and his mobile phone, police said, adding that the incident took place around 6:30 am on Tuesday. The suspects also tore off his clothes for resisting the robbery, they said. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera of a hardware shop located near the spot, police said. A video clip of the incident went viral, leading to panic in the area. The resident association of the area has issued warnings asking people to abstain from morning walks till the robbers are arrested. Taking cognizance of the video, police swung into action and searched for the victim who did not approach them earlier. On Thursday, the victim, identified as Suresh who is a native of Bihar, filed a complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station, police said, adding an FIR has been registered against unidentified robbers under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The viral video shows a man walking closely to the victim and then grabbing him by the throat from behind. His accomplice soon joins him. A car passes them but doesn't care to stop, police said. “The victim has filed a complaint today and our team is on job. The suspects will be nabbed soon,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime).

The residents, meanwhile, said streets are getting unsafe in their area. “There is no fear of police. Incidents of snatching and robbery are common these days. Women have suspended morning walks and we will stay indoors till the miscreants are arrested,” said a resident of the area. KVK KVK

