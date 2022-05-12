Left Menu

Genus Power Infrastructures net profit falls 25 pc to Rs 21 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:45 IST
Genus Power Infrastructures Limited on Thursday posted about 25 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 21.36 crore in March 2022 quarter, on higher expenses.

In the year ago period, the company had clocked Rs 28.34-crore net profit, Genus Power Infrastructures Limited (GPIL) said in a BSE filing.

The company said its total income during January-March 2022 rose to Rs 200.49 crore from Rs 192.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 172.42 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 163.67 crore in January-March 2021.

GPIL has two business divisions offering innovative and sustainable solutions to the power sector. The metering solution division provides a complete range of electricity meters, while the engineering construction and contracts division undertakes turnkey power projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

