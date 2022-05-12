Left Menu

Air France-KLM, IndiGo implement codeshare agreement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:46 IST
Air France-KLM and IndiGo on Thursday announced that they have implemented a codeshare agreement allowing each airline to sell seats on other's flights.

The agreement between the two was signed on December 23 last year.

With the implementation of the codeshare agreement, Air France and KLM will offer their passengers access to 30 new Indian cities, a joint statement of the two carriers said.

This means that Air France and KLM will be able to sell seats, on its distribution system, of IndiGo flights on 30 domestic routes.

Similarly, IndiGo will be able to sell seats on the European airline group's flights on more than 300 routes, the joint statement said.

From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM operate flights to four Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

IndiGo also has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.

India resumed scheduled international flights from March 27 this year after a two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

