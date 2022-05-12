US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on rate hike worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, led by growth stocks, as investors worried that aggressive interest rate increases to curb decades-high inflation could tip the economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135.07 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 31,699.04. The S&P 500 opened lower by 31.23 points, or 0.79%, at 3,903.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 164.98 points, or 1.45%, to 11,199.25 at the opening bell.

