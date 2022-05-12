Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on rate hike worries

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, led by growth stocks, as investors worried that aggressive interest rate increases to curb decades-high inflation could tip the economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135.07 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 31,699.04. The S&P 500 opened lower by 31.23 points, or 0.79%, at 3,903.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 164.98 points, or 1.45%, to 11,199.25 at the opening bell.

