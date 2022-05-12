Left Menu

Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO gets 1.22 times subscription on last day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:13 IST
Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO gets 1.22 times subscription on last day
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services was subscribed 1.22 times on the last day of offer on Thursday.

The Rs 538.61-crore IPO got bids for 73,30,928 shares against 60,18,689 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 1.29 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.26 times subscription and non-institutional investors 99 per cent.

The company's Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 85,49,340 equity shares had a price range of Rs 595-630 per share.

On Monday, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services raised a little over Rs 159 crore from anchor investors.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services groups (excluding banks) in India and is among the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received.

Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022