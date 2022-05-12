Left Menu

MP: Three killed in accident on highway in Betul

PTI | Betul | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:15 IST
Three persons were killed when a car and a motorcycle were hit by a speeding truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Betul-Nagpur four-lane highway between Sasundara and Pankha villages, Saikheda police station in-charge Mukesh Thakur said.

A couple travelling in the car and the motorcyclist died in the collision that took place between the three vehicles, the official said. The driver of the car was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Betul district hospital, Aamla police station in-charge Santosh Pandre said.

The deceased couple Anmal Bar (40) and his wife Raj Lakshmi (35), were residents of Pune, were travelling to Nagpur from Bhopal, it was stated.

The motorcyclist was identified as Bhimrao (35), the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

