Cholamandalam Financial Holdings reports Rs 36.30 crore as standalone net in Q4

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd has reported a standalone profit of Rs 36.30 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

The city-based Murugappa Group company registered a standalone profit of Rs 31.97 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 standalone net grew to Rs 55.51 crore from Rs 21.71 crore registered a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 50.85 crore against Rs 50.70 crore registered in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income for the year ending March 31, 2022 went up to Rs 83.51 crore from Rs 58.14 crore last fiscal.

In a statement, the company which holds 45.41 per cent stake in Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd said it disbursed Rs 35,490 crore in FY 2022 against Rs 26,043 crore in FY `21.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 690 crore against Rs 243 crore registered during the corresponding quarter last year. The growth in PAT was on account of reduction in impairment charge for loans, it said.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, PAT grew to Rs 2,147 crore from Rs 1,515 crore registered last year.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Cholamandalam Holdings Ltd, said it registered a gross written premium of Rs 5,194 crore in FY 2022 compared to Rs 4,705 crore recorded last year.

PAT for the financial year 2022 slipped to Rs 102 crore against Rs 276 crore registered in FY '21. The reduction was on account of COVID-19 related claims accounting for Rs 277 crore and accelerated amortisation of deferred acquisition costs of Rs 327 crore relating to long-term policies, it said.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture company, recorded total income of Rs 59.69 crore for the year ending March 31, 2022 against Rs 43.59 crore last year.

PAT for the year ending March 31, 2022 was at Rs 5.32 crore up by 173 per cent from Rs 1.95 crore registered a year ago, the company said.

