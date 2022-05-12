Left Menu

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 profit falls 7 pc to Rs 126.5 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:30 IST
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Thursday reported a 7 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 126.5 crore for the last quarter of the fiscal ended in March 2022.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 136 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year 2020-21.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 920 crore as against Rs 735 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) deteriorated to 7.34 per cent in the January-March quarter from 7.1 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, net NPA declined to 0.61 per cent from 2.9 per cent last year.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank stood at 19 per cent with Tier-1 capital at 17.7 per cent, it said.

For the full year 2021-22, the bank posted a loss of Rs 415 crore from a profit of Rs 8 crore in FY 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

