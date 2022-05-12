Left Menu

Aarogya Bharati Mirzapur organises seminar on the 'role of homeopathic medicine in the treatment of prostate gland cancer'

Aarogya Bharati Mirzapur and the Homeopathic Association jointly organised a seminar on the 'role of homeopathic medicine in the treatment of prostate gland cancer, prostate-related diseases and other renal disorders' at the Vindhyamount International Public School at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

12-05-2022
Aarogya Bharati Mirzapur organised a seminar on the 'role of homeopathic medicine in the treatment of prostate gland cancer'. Image Credit: ANI
Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI/PNN): Aarogya Bharati Mirzapur and the Homeopathic Association jointly organised a seminar on the 'role of homeopathic medicine in the treatment of prostate gland cancer, prostate-related diseases and other renal disorders' at the Vindhyamount International Public School at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Dr AK Dwivedi, is the head of the Department of Physiology and Biochemistry at SKRP Gujarati Homeopathic Medical College and senior homeopathic physician of the Advanced Home Health Centre Indore he delivered a lecture during His short visit to Mirzapur on the effectiveness of homeopathic medicines in Enlargemnt of prostate BPH & other urinary related diseases and on his various research on aplastic anemia.

"If the disorders connected to the prostate are recognised in an early stage, they can be cured in a very short time with homoeopathic medicines, hence minimising the risks of prostate cancer in the patients," said Dr Dwivedi with the Example of various cured prostate & other urinary complaints, he Explained Various Homeopathy Medicines which are useful in BPH & renal diseases. Apis mellifica is the best Homeopathic Medicine for Stinging pain during urination that is worse when the final drops are passing is a strong indication for this remedy. Discomfort may also involve the bladder. The prostate area is swollen and very sensitive to touch. The person may feel worse from heat and from being in warm rooms, with improvement from being out in the open air or from cool bathing.

Other Homeopathic Medicines are Conium, Arnica, and Capsicum & Cantharis which can be used only with the consultation of any Homeopathic Physician self-medication must be avoided as per Dr Dwivedi. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

