PNB to raise interest rate following 40 basis points repo rate increase by RBI

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is set to increase interest rates following the hike in policy repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India, PNB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Atul Kumar Goel said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Responding to a question at a virtual press briefing, Goel said the bank will soon raise the repo linked lending rates.

Responding to a question at a virtual press briefing, Goel said the bank will soon raise the repo linked lending rates.

"With 40 bps rise in repo rate by RBI, the same quantum in raise in lending rates will be there. So there will be some increase in the loan rate for sure," Goel said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

