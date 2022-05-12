Philips expands manufacturing and R&D facilities in India

Healthcare technology company Royal Philips on Thursday said it has completed the expansion of its factory at Chakan in Maharashtra.

In addition, Royal Philips also announced the setting up of a new R&D (Research & Development) centre to expand innovation capabilities in Pune to invest further in India.

The factory now houses the MR radio frequency coil, mobile surgery systems and ultrasound assembly businesses, among other activities, said a statement from the Netherlands-based company.

''Following the expansion, the Chakan facility will carry out manufacturing, servicing, and repair of MR coils with a significant global capacity, and is already providing a large volume of coils at the highest levels of global quality standards,'' the company said.

The expanded facility was inaugurated by Bert van Meurs, chief business leader, Philips Image Guided Therapy, Arjen Radder, business leader, Philips Magnetic Resonance and Daniel Mazon, vice chairman and managing director, Philips Indian Subcontinent.

Philips has acquired 10 acres of land to build a new R&D centre in Pune.

The existing Pune R&D centre supports global businesses for multiple product lines, including image-guided therapy, precision diagnosis and connected care.

''The expansion of our Chakan facility is in line with our commitment to manufacture world class healthcare equipment in India. The new facility will provide us with India-based manufacturing assets to better respond to demands from both local and global geographies. We at Philips aim to boost growth in the healthcare sector with strong collaboration between public and private entities while catering to the need for critical care equipment,'' said Daniel Mazon.

The company remains aligned with the government's vision of make in India, he added From Pune, Philips exports mobile surgery equipment to over 100 countries and RF coils to multiple global Philips assembly plants.

Philips also manufactures ultrasound products for the Indian market from Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)