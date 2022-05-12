Bihar investor meet gets good response from industry leaders

Bihar investor meet has got a very good response from industry leaders, especially from the top executives of the companies like Lulu Group, Adani Group, ITC Limited, Ambuja Cement and Shree Cement. Addressing a press conference, Bihar Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Today 110 companies participated in Bihar Investor Meet. CEOs and MDs of companies like ITC, Adani Group, Ambuja Cement, Bangur Cement, HUL participated in this meet. Lulu Group of Dubai has expressed its interest and support."

"We will do roadshows in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Patna. We are making a Mega Food Park in Muzaffarpur and Adani Group has expressed interest in investing in this food park," the minister said. Companies from which the senior executives attended the Bihar investor meet, include Lulu Group, ITC Limited, Adani Agrofresh, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cement, HUL, Coca Cola, Anmol Biscuits, Varun Beverages, Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung, Amul, Pristine Mega Food Park, Britannia, Patanjali, Usha Martin, Honda Cars, Hexagon, TT Industries, Suguna Foods, O Source, L& T, Arvind Mills, KEI Industries, Avada Energy, Suru Foods, Mother Dairy and Tata Bluescope.

Senior officials from the state government were also present during the event. "It is a historic day for not only Bihar but also for the nation. It is the first time since 2006 that we are doing an investment meet at such a level. The gathering in the meeting is a testimony of confidence in Bihar," Hussain said.

"I remember that once, there was an immense lack of infra in Bihar. Like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed Gujarat from the disaster of earthquake, our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar developed power to roads, everything from scratch," he said. The minister elaborated on the progress made in Bihar in the development of infrastructure.

"We have created the first Ethanol policy in the state. We also have huge corn production and abundant water. Hence, more than 17 ethanol plants have been approved in the state," he said. "Bihar is not only doing small things, but it is also doing mega things. The mega food park is allotted to Bihar, Mega logistic park, and Mega textile park are being developed in Bihar. Once we have the leather policy ready, we will soon bid for the mega leather park in the state. I further assure that every industry will get good business conditions in Bihar. We have fulfilled all the commitment that we have made to the industry," he added.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad expressed his gratitude towards the industry champions who gathered in the event in huge numbers. "Until 2004 our budget was about Rs 25,000 crore. In 2022-23 it has become Rs 2.37 lakh crore. Earlier, we were just the consumption state, today we have transformed into a production state," Prasad said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)