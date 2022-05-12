MoS Textiles stresses upon need to reduce India’s import dependency of textile machinery

Union Minister of State for Textiles & Railways, Darshana Jardosh inaugurated 'Gartex Texprocess India' and marked the launch of India's leading textile and garment manufacturing trade fair in Mumbai, today.

During the interaction with the media, MoS Textiles spoke about the contribution and role played by Textile Industry in the country. "Textile sector contributes 10% of the manufacturing production, 2% of the India's GDP and 15% of the country's export earnings," she said.

The Minister also spoke about the positive impact of the recent cabinet nod for PLI Scheme for Man Made Fabric (MMF) segment and Technical Textiles at an outlay of Rs. 10,683 Crore. "67 players came forward and 61 have already got approvals," she informed.

Smt. Jardosh also spoke about the need for Indian textile industry, mostly dependent on cotton fabric to pay attention to the global market where man-made fibre (MMF) occupies 75% share. She also appreciated the interest shown by the industry in denim fabric and remarked that the younger generation will be attracted to this.

The Minister emphasized that developing textile machinery is the need of the hour. She spoke about how innovation in textile machinery can add value for many especially women who play a major role in this sector. She also stressed the need to equip women by providing them with proper skills to meet the growing demands for ready-made garments especially those made with denim fabric in future.

She encouraged the industry and scientists to come forward with their innovations and to engage in research that can bring solution.

The Minister also appreciated the organisers of the exhibition which has been expanded from Delhi to Mumbai and for creating an international level show in India that brings fabric to fashion on a single platform. "The exhibition ensures that it creates the demand of country's textile cluster. It will provide opportunity to domestic manufacturers to identify the right technology and thereby help the growth of Indian textiles," she said.

More than 100 brands were on display at the launch edition with specially curated segments - Fabrics & Trims, Denim Show and Screen Print India showcasing trendy displays. More than 25 top Indian denim mills also showcasing their collections at the fair. The Minister also took a tour of the trade fair.

The media interaction was followed by a CXO panel discussion with the various industry leaders.

The platform aims to reunite the Indian textile industry for exchange of technologies and solutions to reduce India's import dependency of textile machinery.

(With Inputs from PIB)