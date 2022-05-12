Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL65 BIZ-LD-INFLATION Retail inflation hits 8-year high of 7.79pc in Apr on costlier fuel, food items New Delhi: Driven by rising food and fuel prices, retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April this year, which may prompt the Reserve Bank to go in for another interest rate hike in the next month policy review to tame price rise.

DEL66 BIZ-LD IIP Industrial production growth remains subdued at 1.9 pc in March New Delhi: Industrial production growth remained subdued at 1.9 per cent in March compared to a year ago, mainly due to poor performance by the manufacturing sector which showed staggered impact of the third wave of the pandemic.

DEL74 BIZ-WHEAT EXPORTS India to send trade delegations to nine countries to boost wheat exports New Delhi: India will send trade delegations to nine countries including Morocco, Tunisia, and Indonesia to explore possibilities of boosting wheat shipments as it targets to export 10 million tonnes of the grain in 2022-23.

DEL46 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex sinks for fifth day as US inflation spooks global markets; HDFC twins, RIL top drags Mumbai: The Sensex nosedived over 1,150 points while the Nifty crashed below the 16,000-level on Thursday, extending their losing streak to the fifth straight session, as world markets were unnerved by elevated US inflation which triggered concerns of accelerated rate hikes.

DEL71 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.50 as high inflation triggers rate hike fears Mumbai: The rupee plunged by 25 paise to close at its lifetime low of 77.50 against the US currency on Thursday as the dollar touched a fresh two-decade high in global markets on strong risk-averse sentiment and a higher-than-expected US inflation triggered fears of aggressive rate hikes.

DEL90 AVI-LD AIR INDIA Campbell Wilson to pilot Air India as MD and CEO Mumbai: Tata Sons on Thursday announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India.

DCM39 BIZ-LD RESULTS-TATA MOTORS Tata Motors Q4 consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 992 cr; revenue down at Rs 78,439 cr New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

DCM47 BIZ-SAT-NSE SAT grants interim relief to Anand Subramanian in NSE governance lapses case New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), to deposit Rs 60 lakh in the case related to governance lapses at the bourse.

DCM42 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors' wealth tumbles Rs 18.74 lakh crore in five trading sessions New Delhi: Equity investors have become poorer by more than Rs 18.74 lakh crore as the market continued to remain bearish for the fifth session on the trot on Thursday.

DEL59 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 241; silver declines by Rs 729 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 241 to Rs 50,797 per 10 grams, supported by a sharp fall in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

