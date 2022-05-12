Left Menu

Sun Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug Mesalamine extended release capsules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:58 IST
Sun Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug Mesalamine extended release capsules
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Mesalamine extended release capsules, used to treat bowel disease, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product, a generic version of Pentasa extended release capsules (500 mg), the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement.

As per March 2022 IQVIA Health data, Pentasa had annualised sales of around USD 213 million in the US market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

