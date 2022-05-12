Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers has partnered with Akshaya.io to develop Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) assets for its designs.

Akshaya.io will also be developing a metaverse store for Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) to showcase and trade in its jewelry and their designs as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

According to Akshaya.io CEO Ganesh Raju, Web 3.0 is all set to transform utility of internet to unimaginable levels and new buzz words like metaverse and NFT, emerging from the digital spectrum will enhance user experience by generations. ''We would be creating a platform that would put VBJ along side some of the most prominent brands from around the world. This model will enable VBJ customers to own a specific piece of graceful jewelry and own the digital rights of the design,'' he said.

A NFT is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain that can be sold or traded. Metaverse, NFT combined with other advanced tools is Web 3.0 transformation which the world has started to experience.

*** Bayer relaunches antifungal brand Canesten in India * The Consumer Health division of Bayer on Thursday said it has launched a new range of its anti-fungal treatment solution Canesten in India.

The new product range, which is available in powder and cream formats, offers anti-fungal properties that helps prevent and treat skin infections.

Available in 110 countries, a global market leader in anti-fungal solutions, Canesten in India highlights Bayer's commitment to focus on bringing science-based solutions to consumers around the world, throughout all stages of life, it said.

''Women, especially those who lead a more active lifestyle, are prone to fungal skin infections in the hot-humid weather of India.

''Early symptom detection, diagnosis and treatment can provide relief, reduce the likelihood of recurrence, and improve their quality of life. To address this concern, we have brought our best global solution to India, that is already trusted by millions of women worldwide,'' Bayer Consumer Heath India Country Head Sandeep Verma said.

*** Indiabulls Housing Finance hikes lending rates, effective from June 1 * Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Thursday said it has increased the lending rates by 40 basis points, to be effective from the next month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (IBHFL) revises its reference rates on housing loans and loans against property by 40 basis points, it said in a release.

The new rates will be applicable for existing borrowers from June 1, 2022 onwards.

