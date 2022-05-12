U.S. Treasury's Yellen says Fed can bring down inflation without causing recession
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that she believes the Federal Reserve can bring down inflation without causing a recession because of a strong U.S. job market and household balance sheets, low debt costs and a strong banking sector
Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing on Thursday that "all of those things suggest that the Fed has a path to bring down inflation without causing a recession, and I know it will be their objective to try to accomplish that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Reserve
- Janet Yellen
- Treasury
- U.S.
Advertisement