Left Menu

Aircraft meets with accident while taking off in Haryana, no causality

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:08 IST
Aircraft meets with accident while taking off in Haryana, no causality
  • Country:
  • India

A private aircraft used for training purposes met with an accident while taking off in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday, resulting in minor injuries to two persons on board, police said.

There is a private training institute in Bhiwani and the aircraft was used for training purposes. As soon as the aircraft started to take off, it met with an accident, Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said over the phone.

He said the incident occurred in the afternoon.

''The incident resulted in minor injuries to a trainee pilot and a trainer,'' the SP said.

The authorities concerned will investigate the cause behind the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022