JMC Projects March-qtr net jumps 41 pc to Rs 58 cr

JMC Projects (India) Limited on Thursday posted an about 41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.47 crore for the March 2022 quarter on higher income.

In the year-ago period, the company had clocked a net profit of Rs 41.44 crore, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March 2022 rose to Rs 1,627.73 crore from Rs 1,403.14 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,560.75 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,331.57 crore earlier.

According to the filing, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Azad Shaw has tendered his resignation.

He will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from May 30, 2022, it added.

The company also recommended dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended March 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

