Left Menu

India needs to manufacture textiles machinery to become self-reliant: Jardosh

The country needs to manufacture textile machineries, which are mostly imported, in order to become self-reliant and enhance export competitiveness to emerge as the global leader in the sector, minister of state for textiles Darshana Jardosh said on Thursday.Our export competitiveness is quite evident as we stand second, only behind China.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:38 IST
India needs to manufacture textiles machinery to become self-reliant: Jardosh
  • Country:
  • India

The country needs to manufacture textile machineries, which are mostly imported, in order to become self-reliant and enhance export competitiveness to emerge as the global leader in the sector, minister of state for textiles Darshana Jardosh said on Thursday.

''Our export competitiveness is quite evident as we stand second, only behind China. But unlike China we do not have in-house manufacturing of textile machineries. Most of the machineries are being imported. And that's where our industry needs to step up,'' the minister said at the Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India.

She said India's textile and apparel sector registered the highest ever growth of 40.55 per cent in its exports and reached USD 43.44 billion in 2021-22 compared to USD 30.90 billion in FY21.

''I urge the industry to promote the government's 'vocal for local' campaign. Vocal for local is the real brand ambassador of 'make in India' movement by emphasising the promotion of local brands, manufacturing and supply chain, and shows such as Gartex Texprocess India are excellent initiatives and a much-needed show to fill this technology gap,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022