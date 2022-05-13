Aeromexico plane made quick detour to avoid crash in Mexico City

The pilot of a plane belonging to Mexico's Aeromexico was forced to suddenly abort a landing in Mexico City on Wednesday night due to another plane blocking it on the same runway, the airline said on Thursday. The latest near-miss has put a spotlight on operations at Mexico City's saturated international airport, one of the busiest in Latin America, just as the capital city's newly-built second airport gears up after a March inauguration.

In a post on Twitter, Aeromexico stressed that its pilot was forced to take immediate action because the plane that landed just before "took a long time to vacate the runway." The airline added the action was in compliance with national and international safety protocols.

Mexico's airspace has recently been hit by a string of worrying incidents that have fed concerns about safety, as dozens of flights are being moved to the newly build hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)