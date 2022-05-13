Left Menu

Aeromexico plane made quick detour to avoid crash in Mexico City

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-05-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 00:25 IST
Aeromexico plane made quick detour to avoid crash in Mexico City
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The pilot of a plane belonging to Mexico's Aeromexico was forced to suddenly abort a landing in Mexico City on Wednesday night due to another plane blocking it on the same runway, the airline said on Thursday. The latest near-miss has put a spotlight on operations at Mexico City's saturated international airport, one of the busiest in Latin America, just as the capital city's newly-built second airport gears up after a March inauguration.

In a post on Twitter, Aeromexico stressed that its pilot was forced to take immediate action because the plane that landed just before "took a long time to vacate the runway." The airline added the action was in compliance with national and international safety protocols.

Mexico's airspace has recently been hit by a string of worrying incidents that have fed concerns about safety, as dozens of flights are being moved to the newly build hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022