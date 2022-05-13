Left Menu

Brazil's central bank proposes 22% increase to employees amid strike for higher wages

Brazil's central bank presented to the Economy Ministry a proposal for a 22% raise for its employees starting in June amid a strike for wage increases, according to an internal statement on Thursday. Two sources from the Economy Ministry confirmed the request on condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 02:00 IST
Brazil's central bank proposes 22% increase to employees amid strike for higher wages

Brazil's central bank presented to the Economy Ministry a proposal for a 22% raise for its employees starting in June amid a strike for wage increases, according to an internal statement on Thursday.

Two sources from the Economy Ministry confirmed the request on condition of anonymity. One of them stressed that it would be analyzed by the management area of the ministry before having its budget viability studied by the Treasury. The central bank said it would not comment on the matter.

The proposal represents an improvement from the 5% increase mentioned by central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto in a previous meeting with workers' representatives. The 5% salary bump would be granted to all civil servants, amid loud complaints from other categories, including tax auditors and police officers. Many public employees have not seen their wages rise in years and protests have taken place as double-digit inflation erodes purchasing power in Latin America's largest economy.

The central bank workers' strike began in April. It was suspended amid negotiations but resumed after the employees found the proposals unsatisfactory. Because of the strike, some economic data from the central bank were halted, including its Focus survey of economists with estimates for variables such as inflation and interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022