Left Menu

Sensex rises 332 points; Sun Pharma, Titan climb

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 331.85 points higher on Friday led by good buying support in Sun Pharma, Titan Company, and Mahindra and Mahindra Limited.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:29 IST
Sensex rises 332 points; Sun Pharma, Titan climb
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 331.85 points higher on Friday led by good buying support in Sun Pharma, Titan Company, and Mahindra and Mahindra Limited. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 331.85 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 53,262.16 points at 10.01 am against its previous day's close at 52,930.31 points.

The Sensex is trading in the positive after yesterday's sharp drop. The Sensex had lost 1158.08 points or 2.14 per cent on Thursday. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 122.40 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 15,930.40 points against its previous day's close at 15,808 points.

Sun Pharma witnessed good buying support. It rallied 3.01 per cent to Rs 875.75. Titan Company surged 2.72 per cent to Rs 2,104.15. Mahindra and Mahindra Limited rose 2.18 per cent to Rs 883.75. Hindustan Unilever climbed 2.06 per cent to Rs 2,185. Larsen & Toubro rose 1.78 per cent to Rs 1,551.50.

Bharti Airtel slumped 1.10 per cent to Rs 698. NTPC Limited fell 0.71 per cent to Rs 147.55. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022