Left Menu

Five dead, four injured as truck rams into stationary milk tanker in Maha's Jalgaon

At least five persons were killed and four others seriously injured after a truck hit a stationary milk tanker in north Maharashtras Jalgaon district early on Friday, a police official said. Just when the workers were engaged in the milk transfer process, a speeding truck hit the tanker, in which five persons were killed on the spot and four sustained serious injuries, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 11:38 IST
Five dead, four injured as truck rams into stationary milk tanker in Maha's Jalgaon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five persons were killed and four others seriously injured after a truck hit a stationary milk tanker in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district early on Friday, a police official said. The accident took place around 4 am on Muktainagar-Malkapur Road, over 450 kms from here, he said. ''The milk tanker that was heading to Jalgaon from neighboring Dhule district had taken a halt on the road due to some technical snag. The company had sent another tanker to the spot and the work of transferring the milk was on,'' the official said. Just when the workers were engaged in the milk transfer process, a speeding truck hit the tanker, in which five persons were killed on the spot and four sustained serious injuries, he said. All the injured were rushed to a state-run hospital for treatment, the official said, adding that a case is being registered in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022