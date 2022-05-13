Civil service job cuts not a return to austerity, UK minister says

Cuts to civil service jobs do not imply a return to austerity, Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said after reports that layoffs were being considered to free up billions for tax cuts. Asked if this was a return to austerity, Rees-Mogg told Sky News on Friday: "I don't think it is, because what is being done is getting back to the efficiency levels we had in 2016. That's a perfectly reasonable and sensible ambition."

"The administration, the negotiations, most of the work in relation to Brexit has been completed."

