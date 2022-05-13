Left Menu

Civil service job cuts not a return to austerity, UK minister says

Cuts to civil service jobs do not imply a return to austerity, Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said after reports that layoffs were being considered to free up billions for tax cuts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 11:48 IST
Civil service job cuts not a return to austerity, UK minister says
Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cuts to civil service jobs do not imply a return to austerity, Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said after reports that layoffs were being considered to free up billions for tax cuts. Asked if this was a return to austerity, Rees-Mogg told Sky News on Friday: "I don't think it is, because what is being done is getting back to the efficiency levels we had in 2016. That's a perfectly reasonable and sensible ambition."

"The administration, the negotiations, most of the work in relation to Brexit has been completed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022