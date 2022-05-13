Left Menu

ED raids Kolkata-based construction firm, promoters in money laundering case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 12:00 IST
ED raids Kolkata-based construction firm, promoters in money laundering case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The ED on Friday said it has raided a Kolkata-based construction company and its promoters as part of a money-laundering probe against them linked to a case of alleged duping of numerous home buyers.

The searches were conducted at the premises of Abhijata Constructions Company Pvt Ltd and its directors Abhijit Sen and Sujata Sen.

The money laundering case against the company and its promoters stems from several Kolkata Police FIRs where numerous home buyers alleged ''nondelivery of homes by the company in spite of getting full payments from the buyers,'' the ED said in a statement.

The said company and its directors allegedly ''diverted'' these funds for some other purpose or for their personal gains, it alleged.

''During the course of search operations, incriminating documents including several electronic devices were seized and investigation is in progress,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022