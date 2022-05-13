Two die as truck hits bike in UP’s Gonda

Two people were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle on the Maskanwa-Mankapur road here, police said on Friday.

Shivam Singh (28) and Vivek Singh (30), residents of Basti district, were on their way to Mankapur when the accident occurred on Thursday evening, police said.

The wheat-laden track was seized but its driver fled the spot before police arrived.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

