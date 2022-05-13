Sensex climbs 659 points; snaps five days losing run

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading around 1.3 per cent higher in the afternoon session on Friday, snapping five straight days of losing run. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 659.12 points or 1.25 per cent higher at 53,589.43 points at 12.14 pm, against its previous day's close at 52,930.31 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 53,565.74 points and rose to a high of 53,695.91 points. The Sensex touched a low of 53,131.69 points in the morning trade. The Sensex is trading in the positive after five straight sessions of losses. The index had slumped 1158.08 points or 2.14 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 219.30 points or 1.39 per cent higher at 16,027.30 points against its previous day's close at 15,808 points. The Nifty had lost 359.10 points or 2.22 per cent on Thursday.

Titan surged 4.59 per cent to Rs 2142.35. Sun Pharma surged 4.12 per cent to Rs 885.20. Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 3.43 per cent to Rs 894.55. Hindustan Unilever climbed 3.37 per cent to Rs 2213.10. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 2.73 per cent higher at Rs 2466.60. State Bank of India was trading 1.17 per cent higher at Rs 467.85.

Only three of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. NTPC slipped 1.68 per cent to Rs 146.10. Bharti Airtel fell 1.19 per cent to Rs 697.35. ICICI Bank was also trading in the red. (ANI)

