European stocks find support at the end of volatile week

Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated wildly this week as investors priced in tightening financial conditions as the Federal Reserve prepares a series of interest rate hikes to contain a surge in inflation. Despite Friday's gains so far, the STOXX 600 is set to log its fifth consecutive weekly decline.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose in early deals on Friday, stabilizing at the end of a volatile week dominated by worries over hot inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated wildly this week as investors priced in tightening financial conditions as the Federal Reserve prepares a series of interest rate hikes to contain a surge in inflation.

Despite Friday's gains so far, the STOXX 600 is set to log its fifth consecutive weekly decline. Deutsche Telekom slipped 0.4% despite reporting quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates.

Wind turbine maker Vestas dropped 4.4% after Berenberg downgraded the stock to "hold".

