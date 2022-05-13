European stocks find support at the end of volatile week
Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated wildly this week as investors priced in tightening financial conditions as the Federal Reserve prepares a series of interest rate hikes to contain a surge in inflation. Despite Friday's gains so far, the STOXX 600 is set to log its fifth consecutive weekly decline.
European shares rose in early deals on Friday, stabilizing at the end of a volatile week dominated by worries over hot inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0710 GMT, with banks, oil & gas, and technology stocks leading morning gains. Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated wildly this week as investors priced in tightening financial conditions as the Federal Reserve prepares a series of interest rate hikes to contain a surge in inflation.
Despite Friday's gains so far, the STOXX 600 is set to log its fifth consecutive weekly decline. Deutsche Telekom slipped 0.4% despite reporting quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates.
Wind turbine maker Vestas dropped 4.4% after Berenberg downgraded the stock to "hold".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berenberg
- Federal Reserve
- Deutsche Telekom
- European
- Vestas
- pan-European
- U.S.
ALSO READ
European stocks climb on strong earnings reports
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources
Strong earnings spur rally across European stocks
Gaurika Bishnoi reveals why Indian players fail to make mark on Ladies European Tour
Freiburg's European bid breathes life into Bundesliga