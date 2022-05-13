European stocks find support at the end of volatile week

European shares rose in early deals on Friday, stabilizing at the end of a volatile week dominated by worries over hot inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0710 GMT, with banks, oil & gas, and technology stocks leading morning gains. Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated wildly this week as investors priced in tightening financial conditions as the Federal Reserve prepares a series of interest rate hikes to contain a surge in inflation.

Despite Friday's gains so far, the STOXX 600 is set to log its fifth consecutive weekly decline. Deutsche Telekom slipped 0.4% despite reporting quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates.

Wind turbine maker Vestas dropped 4.4% after Berenberg downgraded the stock to "hold".

