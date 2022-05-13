Switzerland authorizes Moderna's COVID vaccine for 6-11 year olds
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 12:50 IST
Moderna Inc said on Friday that Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic had authorized the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years.
The approval is for the vaccine's two-dose series of 50 micrograms per dose, Moderna added.
