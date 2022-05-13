Left Menu

Matrimony.com poised to enhance its growth momentum: CMD

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:07 IST
Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has demonstrated good growth in financial year 2022 and was poised to enhance its growth momentum, according to a top official.

The city-based company had registered a 15.6 per cent jump on its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter and 31.44 per cent on PAT for the year ending March 31, 2022.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter under review grew to Rs 11.70 crore, from Rs 10.12 crore registered in corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 consolidated net profits rose to Rs 53.59 crore, from Rs 40.77 crore registered year ago.

Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 116.26 crore from Rs 105.06 crore registered same quarter last year. For the year ending March 31, 2022 total income stood at Rs 452.43 crore as against Rs 395.33 crore registered year ago.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said, ''We have demonstrated good growth in FY22 through relentless focus on execution of our strategies and tapping new horizons.'' ''With an able leadership and passionate set of people, we are poised to enhance our growth momentum, keeping our core purpose intact,'' he added.

The Board of Directors at its meeting have recommended a final dividend of 100 per cent (Rs 5 per equity share of par value of Rs 5 each), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The Board also recommended a buyback of equity shares not exceeding Rs 75 crore at an indicative maximum buyback price not exceeding Rs 1,150, the company said.

