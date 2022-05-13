Left Menu

Italian debt set for best weekly performance since 2019

In the euro zone, Germany's 10-year yield, the bloc's benchmark, dropped 22 basis points (bps) this week, set for its best weekly performance since the first week of March.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:35 IST
Italian debt set for best weekly performance since 2019
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone bond yields rose on Friday but were set for big weekly falls, with benchmark Italian debt seeing its best weekly performance since 2019. After sharp rises across March and April driven by a repricing of rate hike expectations from central banks including the ECB, which are expected to act more aggressively to combat inflation, bond yields showed a remarkable turnaround this week across markets.

Yields fell sharply as stock markets sold off, a sign for analysts that growth concerns have returned to the forefront of investors' minds. In the eurozone, Germany's 10-year yield, the bloc's benchmark, dropped 22 basis points (bps) this week, set for its best weekly performance since the first week of March. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

But yields on Italian debt, among the key beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, dropped the most. The 10-year yield, having risen to 3.23% on Monday, was at 2.79% on Friday. Down 36 bps this week, they were set for their best weekly performance since August 2019

The closely watched premium over German 10-year yields fell to 185 bps, from over 200 bps earlier in the week, which had been the highest since May 2020. "That's mainly a positioning-led to move and people getting caught a bit short with widening being quite the consensus trade," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

The moves in Italian debt came as investors reduced their bets on ECB rate hikes this year, with money markets now pricing in around 83 bps of hikes by year-end, compared to 95 bps at the start of the week. "When we speak with clients, (Italy) is still a major concern with them, especially with the ECB ending net (asset purchases) and what comes next. I think people are cautious about what could happen," McCallum added.

On Friday, bond yields edged higher, with most 10-year yields in the bloc up 5-7 bps. Germany's 10-year yield was at 0.89%. "We had massive moves in Gilts and Bunds yesterday. Given that wasn't really on too much newsflow I think it's natural that we open a little bit higher today in yields," McCallum at Mizuho said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022