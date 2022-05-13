Army officer posted in Port Blair booked by CBI for bribery

The CBI has booked an Army officer posted at Port Blair for alleged corruption and bribery from different private suppliers in connivance with field officers in the procurement of ration and other material for department, canteen, and stores, officials said Friday. It is alleged that Lt Col Abhishek Chandra, the then SSO (Contract and Victualling) had demanded bribes from different suppliers in 2018, they said.

The action comes after the Government gave sanction to the CBI to proceed with the probe against the officer. The FIR alleged that Chandra 2018 entered into a criminal conspiracy with Shri Subham Choudhary of Kolkata-based Rochak Agro Food Products Ltd and its representative Dayal Chandra Das to ''extend favors'' in return for bribes.

Chandra allegedly misused his official position and ensured awarding of the contract for the supply of food items including spices to Base Victualling Yard, Minnie Bay, Port Blair, Andaman without Price Negotiation Committee (PNC) to Rochak Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd., Kolkata, and also extended favor in return of bank guarantee of the said company, deposited for the previous contract with BV Yard, Port Blair, it alleged In return for the favors, Chandra allegedly demanded and agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 75,000 from Choudhary either in the form of two cheques issued from the account of anyone except the favored company or in the form of two gift vouchers of Tanishq.

Choudhary could not arrange gift vouchers so Chandra allegedly got the amount deposited in two bank accounts in Bokaro through NEFT. It was also alleged that Chandra had demanded a bribe of Rs three lakh from the representative of another supplier based in Port Blair.

On June 6, Muthu, the representative, allegedly tried to pay Rs one lakh as part payment but Chandra refused and demanded the full amount.

Muthu then used debit cards to withdraw money from ATM and made a payment of Rs 2.5 lakh to Chandra, the FIR alleged.

Chandra had also directed Das to negotiate with the officers posted in BV Yard so that they ''do not raise hue and cry'' regarding the late arrival of consignment or discrepancy in materials ordered and supplied. Das allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 10,000 in March 2018 to one Routh who was posted in BV Yard for not raising any objection regarding the supplies of Rochak Agro Products.

